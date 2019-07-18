If you've ever wanted to take your car down to Old Town Road and ride until you "can't no mo’," now you can in Aiken.
While there is no connection to the hit song by rapper Lil Nas X, Aiken has its own Old Town Road that serves as a one-block-long connection between Limerick Drive and Silver Bluff Road.
There aren’t any “horses in the back,” just a simple apartment complex called Bluff Manor with residents like Jonette Baker who said she has lived off Old Town Road for seven-and-a-half years and has never heard of the song.
“It’s not much of a road,” Baker said laughing. “For the most part, it’s pretty quiet.”
It's unclear how long Old Town Road has been in Aiken; however, Jim Gammell, another resident, said he has lived there since 1989 and Old Town Road has always been there.
The song, featuring country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, has dominated Billboard’s Hot 100 Charts. With 15 weeks at No. 1, “Old Town Road” is one week away from matching Billboard’s Hot 100 record for the most weeks at No. 1. According to billboard.com, the record is currently shared by "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boys II Men and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber.
Hoss Brown, assistant director of diversity incentives at USC Aiken, said he's heard the song more times than he can count and recalls the day he heard from a co-worker that Aiken had its own Old Town Road.
"We were at a Memorial Day parade this past Memorial Day and she told me when the song came on that we actually have an Old Town Road here," Brown said. "I wasn't surprised. It seems like one of those roads that every country town has."
The song crosses genres of country and hip-hop while utilizing imagery of the Old West. When first released the song experienced controversy after being removed from Billboard's Hot Country Song chart.
Although he does not listen to country music often, Trey Williams, USCA junior psychology major, said the song has opened him up to country music, and he hopes to visit Aiken's Old Town Road.
"How about this, I'll play the song while I'm on Old Town Road," Williams said.
During their time living at Bluff Manor, both Baker and Gammell said they have never noticed the sign missing.
Local residents should be aware that stealing street signs could result in a monetary fine and/or jail sentence. Aiken County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Abdullah advises the public not to steal the sign.
"It may seem to be harmless in removing a street sign because it references something personal and popular," Abdullah said. "The end result is that you are committing a crime of theft."