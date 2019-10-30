At Saturday evening’s concert, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra honored the contributions of Tom Hofstetter to the orchestra and the Aiken arts community with a standing ovation of the 535 patrons in attendance.
“It is with profound gratitude that tonight’s concert is performed in honor of Tom Hofstetter for his lifetime of dedication to the arts community,” said Aiken Symphony Orchestra President Thomas Herlong.
Hofstetter serves as one of the founding members of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, now in its fifth season and enjoying sold-out performances.
In addition, Hofstetter created and managed the Aiken Performing Arts Group, which has presented more than 100 professional shows in Aiken to date and provided outreach performances to every school in the Aiken County Public School District.
Hofstetter created the “Instruments in Your Attic” program which collects, repairs and distributes musical instruments to children in Aiken County schools.
He was instrumental in bringing the Juilliard School to Aiken to perform concerts during the 2005-2008 Aiken Performing Arts Group seasons, the Wounded Veterans at Eisenhower General Hospital and in Aiken County schools. Together with Juilliard he implemented the first string master class for high school students in Aiken County.
Hofstetter collaborated with Dr. Donald Portnoy to present the commemorative concert to honor Aiken's 175th anniversary. Together, they also established the Symphony Orchestra of the Midlands, which as carried statewide by South Carolina Educational Radio.
He presented Metropolitan Opera star Frederica Von Stade at her farewell concert in Aiken. The net profits from that concert were used to start a scholarship fund for aspiring opera singers at the USC School of Music in Columbia.
Hofstetter worked to bring the National Symphony Orchestra to Aiken and drew the largest concert audience in local history, which provided a $32,000 gift to the USC Aiken music program.
He was a founder and the first president of the Aiken Opera Society and former president of the Augusta Opera.
Hofstetter created the Star Spangled Banner Tattoo at the Fort McHenry National Historic Site in Baltimore, Maryland. The event continues to draw large crowds on summer evenings.
Hofstetter was the executive vice president and president emeritus of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra in Connecticut were he tirelessly worked to reorganize their operating structure into an effective arts organization, revitalized programming into a more audience friendly content, built a large dependable audience base and turned it from bankruptcy to the healthy orchestra it remains today.