Easter church services may have to be viewed online this year, but the coronavirus will not stop the Easter Bunny from paying a trip to Aiken homes.
The City of Aiken's Park, Recreation, and Tourism department is accepting calls for a special visit from Peter Cottontail himself who will hide eggs in the yards of the participants.
The Cottontail Cruise Easter Egg Hunt will take place April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required and is limited to the first 50 households.
The deadline to sign up for the hunt is April 7 at 1 p.m.
After the eggs are laid out and the Easter Bunny leaves, children will be allowed to go into their yards and search for the eggs.
This event will replace the Community Easter Egg Hunt originally scheduled for April 4 at Perry Park, which was canceled to abide by social distancing guidelines.
"It's just unnatural for us not to be social, especially during an event like Easter when you have egg hunts, cookouts, family get-togethers and church services," said Curry Hall, recreation program coordinator for the City's PRT department. "This is just a way to keep [Easter traditions] going while also keeping safe and following the guidelines. I think it's pretty creative, and I'd like to see us continue it maybe next year for children who may have special needs."
All eggs will be filled with candy, but some will have a special ticket that will qualify the finder for a special easter basket.
Interested participants will need to call 803-642-7634 to register. Participants must live within the city limits of Aiken and have children age 10 or younger.