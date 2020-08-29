Eddie Rodgers dared not blink as the camera zoomed in on his face.
The costume he wears – a Civil War-era general's suit – is thick and heavy and exceedingly uncomfortable under the hot South Carolina sun. His hair is stuck to his temple within seconds despite the scene being filmed at just after 10 a.m.
Thankfully, film director Christopher Forbes soon steps back, allowing Rodgers to return to the shaded gardens of the Aiken County Historical Museum, an oasis from the sweltering summer heat, where he can rest before he's needed for the next shot.
The scene in question is part of Forbes's newest Civil War film "Hampton's Legion," a historical film about South Carolina lieutenant general Wade Hampton III.
The film explores Hampton's life from his childhood to the end of his military career in post-Civil War South Carolina, outlining his involvement in the War Between the States and his attempt to repair some of the damage inflicted on the South afterward.
The exterior of Banksia, with its large white pillars reminiscent of the Antebellum South, will serve as one of the outdoor settings for "Hampton's Legion," the fourth in Forbes's Federal General Series and the third of his works to be filmed in Aiken.
Forbes will also be using the museum's on-site Frederick Ergle Cabin for interior shots and the Confederate Memorial Park, the site for the annual Battle of Aiken, for major outdoor scenes in the film, as well as locations in Hampton County and Warren County, Georgia.
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, filming has been slower, Forbes said, though he hopes to wrap up the movie for post-production by the end of the year.
Many of his films are set in historic settings such as the Wild West with budgets from $15,000 to $150,000. The locations he chooses depends on how they can be utilized in his films.
His films are digital releases or have short-lived theatrical runs such as his first 2005 film "Battle of Aiken" (2005). With the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue, "Hampton's Legion" may bow to the same fate. However, Forbes said he was interested in possibly showing the movie at the museum upon its completion should the environment be more stable.
The man, the legend
Many may remember Wade Hampton III from a middle school history class, or even from a brief description of him in Margaret Mitchell's novel "Gone with the Wind" when the main character, Scarlett O'Hara, named her son after him due to him being her late husband's commanding officer.
Rodgers appropriately plays the film's titular character, being that he's been the museum's Wade Hampton impersonator for just over 12 years.
Hampton would travel through a majority of South Carolina during the war, though instances of Hampton stepping foot into Aiken are scattered.
"His father used to eat dinner sometimes with (the Rev. John Hamilton Cornish) at St. Thaddeus … I imagine he would have continued that tradition," Rodgers said. "Can't say that he came down here a lot, but he did probably come down here on and off."
Hampton was born in Charleston to one of the most influential families in the South. He was elected to the S.C. General Assembly in 1852 and went on to serve as a state senator from 1856 to 1861.
In the scene shot July 12, Rodgers as Hampton can be seen strolling the grounds of his fictional home in 1860, contemplating the idea of the war nearly a year before its official start.
"Hampton put a great deal of thought into (the Civil War)," Rodgers said. "He prayed on it … he didn't want to just rush into it. He had to think about his father, his grandfather and their part in (previous) wars."
Despite having no military experience prior to the war, Hampton played a key role in several battles, including the 1861 picnic-style First Battle of Bull Run – the earliest and bloodiest battle of the war where spectators more than likely lost their appetites before the end of the battle – which will be shown in the film.
Hampton organized and partially financed the unit known as Hampton's Legion, by historians which consisted of six companies of infantry, four companies of cavalry and one battery of artillery.
The legion would fight throughout the South until its surrender at Appomattox Court House in 1865.
After the war, Hampton went on to serve as the 77th governor of South Carolina where he would attempt to cement voting rights for freedmen.
"He was a man before his time wanted," Rodgers said. "He wanted (Black men) to be educated so that nobody could take advantage of them. Of course he was shot down on that. He had a few people behind him but not many."
Walter Edgar, author and South Carolina historian noted this effort in the "The South Carolina Encyclopedia," though he also tied Hampton's indirect involvement with the Red Shirts, a violent paramilitary group responsible for the deaths of dozens of Black people in 1876.
"While Hampton could not curb all the excess committed by his supporters, he continued to urge moderation and actively courted Black voters … " Edgar stated in his book.
Hampton died in 1902 at the age of 84 and is buried in Columbia.