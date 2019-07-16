The Aiken Women's Heart Board's and University Theatre's encore presentation of the music from “Airport Blues” is fit for a king – the King of Rock 'N' Roll, that is.
The all-music concert version of the Heart Board show from 2018 will feature more than 20 well-known songs – from gospel to rockabilly and ballads – recorded by Elvis Presley during his career from the 1950s to the 1970s. Only the first song on the program – “Waking in Memphis," recorded by Marc Cohn – was not sung by Elvis, but it's – in part – about him.
The songs in the production include some of Elvis' biggest hits: “Heartbreak Hotel,” “All Shook Up,” "Love Me Tender” and, of course, “Hound Dog.”
Jim Moore, who wrote and directed the musical comedy, said the show is perfect for people who can't help falling in love with Elvis' music, and the time to see it is now or never.
“If you like Elvis music, this is the show to go to,” Moore said. “He recorded more than 700 songs. When we were looking at music, we said why don't we do a show with all Elvis music.”
The encore presentation's two performances will begin at 7:30 p.m July 23 and 24 in the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken.
The cost is $15 per ticket. Tickets are available at the Etherredge Center box office or by phone at 803-641-3305.
During the performance, many of the Heart Show's regular performers – including Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, Anita Hanna, Robbie Purvis and Cliff Dyches – will sing the songs featured in “Airport Blues,” which was about Elvis being socked in at the Memphis commercial airport.
Vince Cloud will emcee and introduce the singers, who will perform to a live band. Cloud will return at the end of the show as Elvis backed by Ken Fallaw, Clyde Ward, Dennis Hydrick and Tony Long for a medley of some of the King of Rock 'N' Roll's biggest hits.
“They pretend to be the Jordanaires, who sang backup for Elvis,” Moore said. “They have all been in the Heart Show productions 25 or 30 years.”
Moore said “Airport Blues” will last about 90 minutes without an intermission.
Proceeds from the show will be split between the Aiken Women's Heart Board to benefit the American Heart Association and the theater department at USCA, which has used the proceeds to provide scholarships for students.
Want to go?
What: "Airport Blues: Encore"
When: 7:30 p.m. July 23-24
Where: USC Aiken's Etherredge Center
Tickets: $15 per ticket. Tickets are available at the Etherredge Center box office or by phone at 803-641-3305.