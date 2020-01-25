Aiken has been Carl and Paula Rowland's home base for "about 40 years," in Carl's words, but the two retirees have been anything but homebodies during their local decades.
Their most recent trip involved India, Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), in October and November, and the Rowlands have now visited 30-50 countries together, by Carl's estimation.
"It makes you love your country," Paula said, recalling an encounter with an Indian man (in India) who expressed profound admiration for the United States. His comment, she said, was, "I've been to your country, and there is nothing like it."
Plans are for their next few months to include outings touching down in Italy, Austria, Germany (to see the Oberammergau Passion Play, in Bavaria) and the foursome Belize, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, with an emphasis on Mayan history.
"We've been doing it since '86-'87," Carl said. "Actually, our first trip was over to Paris for two weeks, and then the next year, I was telling my wife, 'Maybe we ought to slow down on these things.' She said, 'Well, you stay home. I'll go.' So we went to Ireland, I think, that year."
The trip to India "was an eye-opener," Carl added. "So many beggars. I try to be a generous person, but we were told, 'Don't even donate anything to the beggars, because if you do for one, another 10 will come out the woodwork to ask you for money.' The tour guide said they all have a place to get food and stuff."
Another shock occurred in northern Africa. "In Egypt, there was this huge cemetery, and they built little houses or things where they bury their dead. Well, the whole cemetery was taken over by poor people who had no other place to go, living in the tombs area."
On the other end of the spectrum was French Polynesia. "Tahiti was a very nice trip ... We spent three or four nights on three different islands, and we had over-the-water cabins, bungalows," he said, recalling glass bottoms that made fish visible all around.
Paula, recalling time spent in the eastern Himalayas, noted that Bhutan was safe, gorgeous, exceptionally clean and highly regimented, to the point that she did not see a single person smoking a cigarette during her time in the country.
Some trips – such as the India jaunt – involve a tour guide and are "pretty organized," Carl added. That trip involved six or seven different hotels, with the Rowlands "up and moving every other day," almost.
Others are much more leisurely, as when the Rowlands visited Paris for a month, renting an apartment. "We didn't have to rush to see all the museums in one week," Carl said.
The Rowlands have visited Europe 20-25 times, with France as one of the favorite destinations. Much closer to home, they also frequent Revolutionary War sites, especially in Virginia and the Carolinas. Paula's childhood years included visiting Alaska and Hawaii while both were territories and the U.S. flag bore only 48 stars.
Their domestic trips together have also included two trips to Alaska and one to Hawaii, and they have seen the Grand Canyon from a variety of angles (including one from above).
Among their longest-distance destinations have been South Korea and Japan, and two kimonos are now among the Rowlands' souvenirs from decades of travel. These days, Paula said, the challenge is in deciding which mementos to keep and which to give away. "It's the pictures and memories that you want," she said.
What about the language barrier? "Everyone knows English," Carl said, referring to Europe in particular.
As for courtesy phrases in other languages, he added, "It doesn't hurt to learn a few words. They'll look kindly on you if you at least learn 'hello,' 'thank you' – a couple of things like that. I leave that up to my wife."
As for obnoxious neighbors, he added, "I've been to Paris five times, I think, and I've only run into one rude person, and he was my waiter, but the owner of the restaurant came around and she was very friendly, talking with us."
Carl estimated that about 40% of French people hate the U.S. government ... and about 60% of them despise their own government.
"The U.S. is the big dog in the place, so everyone wants the American dollar and wants the American way, and a lot of people are still trying to get into America, and after seeing some of these countries, I don't blame them ... I've had people ask me, 'How can I get in America?' I'm already American, so I don't know."
He also shared some thoughts and a laugh about golden arches affiliated with a certain global business. "Everything's a little more expensive than over here, and we always find a McDonald's on any of our trips, and went to one in Rome that had a couple hundred people in it...
"People say they don't like America, but they eat American food as much as they can .... Almost all of the fast-food places are over there, even in Paris."
The same concept applied on the other side of the Mediterranean.
"We were walking down a street in Egypt, and there was a temple, I think it was Luxor, and ... it's very beautiful, but I looked through it, and I said, 'I can't believe it. I see McDonald's.' Here in Luxor, right next to a very ancient temple, is a McDonald's."
He seized the opportunity. "I ate there because, a McDonald's hamburger, we can go months without it here, but on a trip, I like to get it once or twice, just to feel something familiar."