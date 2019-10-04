Ahead of one of the CSRA's biggest football rivalries, the Aiken Standard asked local residents to share their game day spirit photos.
The paper received a huge response to the "Share Your Game Day Spirit" online contest. Those participating entered for a chance to win two tickets to the game and a Rec Tec wood pellet grill. Voting ends Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:59 p.m.
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs in Athens at noon Saturday, Oct. 12.
Border Bash, the annual rivalry celebration between South Carolina football fans and Georgia football fans will be held at SRP Park in North Augusta this year.
The event, which raises money for charities in the area, will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Every year, the night before the two teams face off on the field, fans of both teams come together for an evening of music and celebration. Along with musical acts, Border Bash features cheerleaders and mascots from each team.