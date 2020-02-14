A celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Aiken County Historical Museum was held Friday.
Guests and visitors learned about the 50-year history of the museum, and S.C. House and Senate resolutions honoring the anniversary were presented.
Afterward, tours of the newly renovated museum were given.
The Aiken County Historical Museum was originally located in the old Aiken County Jail and moved to its current location at Banksia, a Winter Colony home, in 1984.
The purpose of the museum, under the direction of the Aiken County Historical Commission, is to collect and preserve historical material relating to Aiken County, to display and interpret such information to the public.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.