In response to the cancellation of Aiken's Makin', the Aiken County Crafters is hosting its own vendor and crafting fair.
The Craft and Vendor Fair will feature an assortment of crafters, food vendors and entertainment for the whole family. The fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Highfields Event Center.
May crafters were already planning for Aiken's Makin' which was scheduled to be Sept. 11-12 before it was subsequently canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The cancelation was the first in the annual event's 43-year run.
With a many crafters facing financial difficulty due to the cancelation, Amy Moore, founder of Aiken County Crafters, stepped into action.
"[Many crafters] are sitting at home not making any money, and they have stuff waiting to sell," Moore said. "Life needs to go on … and if you do what you're supposed to do and take the correct precautions it will work out just fine."
All vendors will wear masks and have hand sanitizer available, Moore said. Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks as well.
Someone will be present at the entrance of the field with sanitizer and will keep track of how many people enter.
The Highfields Event Center is located at 198 Gaston Road.
For more information on the Craft & Vendor Fair, visit the Aiken County Crafters on Facebook.