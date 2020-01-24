The Aiken Community Theatre is looking for actors to appear in a suspense comedy in April during Masters week.
Auditions for “Death By Golf,” by Gregg Kreutz, will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Aiken Community Theater at 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Advance reading scripts are available at the box office, according to a news release from the theater.
The performance dates will be Performance dates are April 2, 3, 4, 5, 9,10 and 11. Thurmond Whatley is the director.
The cast of characters are as follows:
• Grandpa, a scrappy old-timer and a good-hearted soul who is not as befuddled as he first appears
• Ashley, age 20s to early 40s, who is a little frantic and a little impulsive. She’s bright, but life has pushed her around so much that her judgment’s questionable
• Muriel, age 30s to early 50s, who is a serious-minded attorney, not above looking out for number one
• Tony, age 20s to early 40s, who is anxious and the subject of a five-state manhunt
• Prescott, ages 20s to early 40s, who is articulate, resourceful, charming, homicidal and manically obsessed with hitting it big.