What makes a monster, and what makes a man?
The Aiken Community Theatre will ask audiences to ponder those questions when it opens its 2019-2020 season with the musical version of Victor Hugo's “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W.
Ticket prices are as follows: adults, $25; seniors, $20; students/children, $15; and active military, $20. For tickets, visit Aikencommunitytheatre.org or call the box office at 803-648-1438.
Based on Hugo's 1831 novel, the thought-provoking musical features the music from Disney's 1996 animated feature and, in true Disney style, takes its audience on a whirlwind journey through the streets of 1482 Paris.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame and his desire to one day be a part of the outside world.
Quasimodo summons the courage to attend the Feast of Fools and meets Esmeralda, a compassionate gypsy who protects him from an angry mob.
At the same time, Quasimodo’s master, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, and the new captain of the guard, Phoebus de Martin, fall in love with the beautiful girl.
The musical is a tale of love, betrayal and how true inner beauty stands as a beacon for social justice, human kindness and acceptance for all, according to the release.
ACT's production comes during a season of worldwide unity to rebuilt Notre Dame once more and cherish the richness of its values, according to the release. The Paris cathedral, begun in 1160, burned in April, collapsing the central spire.
The towering Cathedral of Notre Dame has been held as a precious historical and religious icon for more than 850 years, according to the release.
The damage to the landmark devastated Paris and France shocked the world, and the extent of the destruction has not been completely assessed, according to the release.
The world continues to rally and send support to rebuild what has been regarded as one of the most beloved icons of hope, refuge, architectural majesty and faith, according to the release.
French President Emmanuel Macron, standing in front of the still-burning cathedral, told reporters, “Notre Dame of Paris is our history. The epicenter of our lives. It’s the many books, the paintings, those that belong to all … even those who’ve never come.”
The mission to repair Notre Dame parallels its history in the 1800s, when it was in ruins because of political turmoil, ill-repair and imprudent modifications, according to the release.
Hugo was a hero in the reconstruction of Notre Dame, using the cathedral for the setting of his novel, which has been brought to life in more than a dozen movies.
Hugo's novel rallied so much attention and support for the cathedral that it set in motion a massive renovation, bringing the cathedral back to the magnificence of its original design, according to the release.
ACT's other productions this season are as follows: “Of Mice and Men,” “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”; “A Christmas Story”; “Move Over Mrs. Markham”; “Seussical the Musical, Jr.”; “Death by Golf”; and “Annie the Musical.” Summer shows are “Sweat” and “Mayor’s Income, Tenn.”
For more information, visit Aikencommunitytheatre.org.
