The Aiken Composers Guild and the Aiken Civic Orchestra will collaborate for the first time Feb. 6 to make music together.
The orchestra, under the direction of Adam DePriest, will perform new original music composed by members of the guild.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in USC Aiken's Etherredge Center. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission; $10 for seniors; and free for students.
“Adam has agreed for the orchestra to play our compositions,” said Dr. Mark Hollingsworth, who founded the guild with Dick Maltz, a retired professor of music at USCA. “The compositions will be very varied with lots of different styles of music. We're really excited that Adam has allowed us to use the orchestra to premier our original compositions.”
In addition to works by Hollingsworth and Maltz, the program will feature pieces in a variety of styles by other guild members, including David Culp.
“Dick and I write and compose in what is called the neoclassical style It's more on the tonal side,” said Hollingsworth, who is the dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at USCA. “We have people who write in more of the Romantic style. Some write in the jazzy, pop style of music. It will be a very, very interesting concert.”
Hollingsworth said the concert will allow guild members to write for a large group of musicians.
“There are about 45 musicians in the orchestra, so it's a pretty big group,” he said. “Adam also wanted to expose the orchestra to some new music. Its last concert was all classical music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky. It was a lot of music that people already knew, but in this case, no one will have heard the pieces yet. It's going to be a really exciting night of new music.”
The focus of the Aiken Composer's Guild is “to compose and perform new music,” Hollingsworth said during an interview with the Aiken Standard last year.
Maltz organized the guild to continue working with composers and musicians in the community after his retirement.
The guild's members include USCA professors and students, retired public school music teachers and other local musicians.
The guild's first concert in January 2019 culminated with the burning of a piano in a grassy field outside USCA's Convocation Center while “Piano Burning,” a performance-art piece by New Zealand-born composer Annea Lockwood, played. As part of the performance, a piano, deemed to be irreparable, literally was set on fire, creating a flaming finale.