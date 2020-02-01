Anyone interested in joining the Aiken Choral Society can come to a rehearsal from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 or Feb. 10 in the First Baptist Church of Aiken at 120 Chesterfield St N. Music will be provided.
“We love to have new members,” said Director Dr. Maureen Simpson, in a news release from the society. “It’s always exciting to see what they bring to the chorus and also to help them enjoy their musical journey as they make new friends and have fun.”
The Choral Society is a community chorus dedicated to providing the best singing experience to singers throughout the Aiken area, according to the release. The repertoire is varied – from early music to last year’s hit movie theme to the medieval Madrigals sung at Christmastime.
This spring, the Choral Society will perform a concert featuring “stirring patriotic music dedicated to our troops and veterans,” according to the release.
“Sing Out, America!” is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 17 in the First Baptist Church of Aiken. Admission is free and armed service members and veterans are encouraged to attend.
“This one’s for you!” according to the release.