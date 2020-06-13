The Aiken Artist Guild Member Show recently awarded top honors in five categories.
The winners were as follows:
• Permar Best of Show: “Orange Beauties,” by Betsy Hughes
• Colgate Best Aiken Scene: “A Quiet Walk Down South Boundary,” by Luiza Somodi
• AAG New Member Award: “Sunny Lilies,” by Maddy Sherman
• Westcott Judge's Choice Award: “Miss Ann,” by Mary Ann Brock
• Shoemaker Pastel Award: “Water Lily,” by Kimberly Boucher.
These works and more than 100 others by 59 local artists will be on display at the Aiken Center for the Arts at 122 Laurens St. S.W. through Friday.
The guild also announced winners by category.
The winners in the Traditional category were “Mandarins on a Shelf,” by Carol Roberts, first; “Majestic,” by Ann Smith, second; and “In Monument Valley,” by Garland Gooden, third.
The winners in the Figurative category were “Cellist,” by Mary Ann Brock, first; “Kind Eyes,” by Nanette Langner, second; and “All Someone's Children,” by Maddy Sherman, third.
The winners in the Organic category were “Riggs,” by Marsha Shelburn, first; “Oranges,” by Martha Fox, second; and “Reach for the Sky,” by Celeste Malinowski, third.
The winners in the Scenic category were “In the Sangre do Cristos,” by Garland Gooden, first; “Remembering the Sky,” by Linda Hardy, second; and “Serenity,” by Carolyn Bohn, third.
The winners in the Contemporary category were “ Sixth to Ninth Hour,” by Lizabeth Thompson, first; “The Hoer,” by William Martin, second; and “Absaroka 1,” by Donna Postma, third.
Honorable mentions went to “Stepping in the Light,” by Chris McKeel; “Gadwall Wood Carving,” by Gene Reardon; “Nesting Herons,” by Judy Gore Adamick; “Cruising,” by Carol Elliott; and “Reassurance,” by Pat Bartlett.
Franklin Delgado was the judge.