The three-day Aiken Antique Show & Sale will welcome 22 dealers from across the Southeast this weekend.
Dealer offerings will include English, American, French and Italian furnishings, silver and gold plate, rare books and prints, original artwork, sporting art, fine porcelains and linens, estate jewelry, antique garden ornaments and more. On Sunday, the show will offer a special treat to visitors – a Bloody Mary bar at the Collectors’ Cafe.
The Show & Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Aiken Center for the Arts at 122 Laurens St. S.W.
Tickets to the Show & Sale are $15 per person and are good for all three days.
A Collectors & Cocktails Preview Party will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and offers patrons an opportunity to preview and purchase items in a festive atmosphere. Tickets to the Preview Party are $60 per person or $50 per person for members of the Aiken Center for the Arts. Preview Party tickets include admission to the Show & Sale.
Two panel discussions will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday as part of the show.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Susan Sully, author and photographer of "Southern Hospitality at Home: The Art of Gracious Living," will give a visual tour of some of the most hospitable homes and gardens in the South and a thoughtful exploration of our fabled art of hospitality.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Kirk Moore, one of America's authorities on historic gardens, will conduct a workshop on how a fresh look for your home can be pulled from the bartenders and florists of old.
Panel discussion tickets are $20 each day and include admission to the show the day of the presentation.
The Collectors’ Cafe will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Drinks and desserts only will be sold on Friday and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the show will offer a special Bloody Mary bar. The bar will feature Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix, courtesy of Barbara Sue and Brad Brodie.
All proceeds from the Aiken Antique Show will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts.
For more information or tickets, contact the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094 or visit www.AikenAntiqueShow.com.