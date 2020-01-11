The Aiken Antique Show at the Aiken Center for the Arts is one of the Southeast’s most distinctive events.
This year, 22 exhibitors will feature high-quality antique furniture, vintage pieces for gardens, paintings, jewelry and rugs. All proceeds from the Aiken Antique Show will benefit the Aiken Center for the Arts.
The 2020 show, which runs Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, is supported by underwriting sponsor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC and benefactors Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Mr. and Mrs. Al Sorensen.
Show & Sale
The Aiken Antique Show & Sale welcomes 22 dealers from across the Southeast. A sample of their offerings include English, American, French and Italian furnishings, silver and old plate, rare books and prints, original artwork, sporting art, fine porcelains and linens, estate jewelry, antique garden ornaments and more.
The Show & Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
Tickets to the Show & Sale are $15 per person and are good for all three days. The Show & Sale will be held at the Aiken Center for the Arts at 122 Laurens St. S.W. in downtown Aiken.
A Collectors & Cocktails Preview Party will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and offers patrons an opportunity to preview and purchase items in a festive atmosphere. Tickets to the Preview Party are $60 per person or $50 per person for members of the Aiken Center for the Arts. Preview Party tickets include admission to the Show & Sale.
Tickets can be purchased at the Aiken Center for the Arts or online at www.AikenAntiqueShow.com.
Panel Discussions
Two interesting and engaging presentations will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday as part of the Aiken Antique Show.
On Friday, Jan. 31, Susan Sully, author and photographer of "Southern Hospitality at Home: The Art of Gracious Living," will give a visual tour of some of the most hospitable homes and gardens in the South and a thoughtful exploration of our fabled art of hospitality. Her photographs capture the beauty of all the places where Southerners weave their spell of welcome, from the front porch to the back garden and everywhere in between. From a well-loved family plantation to a chic Savannah townhouse, a country porch with a bathtub and a seaside house with a view, each featured home celebrates the art of gracious living, however refined or down to earth.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, Kirk Moore, one of America's authorities on historic gardens, will conduct a workshop on how a fresh look for your home can be pulled from the bartenders and florists of old. Bring to the workshop one of your most improbable vessels and see what magic can occur with a new eye and energy. Flowers, botanicals and basic supplies will be provided. Moore's relaxed style and presentation will be enjoyed by everyone from the serious gardener looking for new inspiration to the amateur flower arranger wanting a fresh take.
Panel discussion tickets are $20 each day and include admission to the show the day of the presentation.
Collector’s Café
Join residents at the Collectors’ Cafe for signature soups, salads, sandwiches, daily specials and delectable desserts, all homemade by the best in Aiken.
The cafe will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Drinks and desserts only will be sold on Friday and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the show will offer a special Bloody Mary bar. The bar will feature Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix, courtesy of Barbara Sue and Brad Brodie.
Aiken Center for the Arts
The Aiken Antique Show is a fundraising event to support the Aiken Center for the Arts' mission to inspire, engage and educate by providing unique visual and performing arts experiences for all ages. For 47 years, the nonprofit has been a home for aspiring artists to create, teach and learn.
Programs include art classes for youth and adults; gallery space for local, regional and national artists to exhibit their work; arts and cultural performances including theatre, dance, lecture and film; as well as the Aiken Youth Orchestra, a strings and orchestral program for Aiken County youth.
The Aiken Center for the Arts is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, call the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094 or visit AikenAntiqueShow.com.