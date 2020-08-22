For 8-year-old Olivia Cavero, the summer art camp at the Aiken Center for the Arts was a major highlight of her summer.
"Some nights I can't sleep I'm so excited," Cavero said Aug. 6, the day before the camp ended, as she showed her parents and younger sister around the center where art created by herself and her fellow campers was on display.
Cavero and her family were one of dozens who attended the Aiken Center for the Arts 2020 Student and Faculty Exhibition on Aug. 5, which showcased artwork by local artists and children who participated in the summer art camp.
The Aiken Center for the Arts was closed throughout the month of April due to the coronavirus pandemic, with classes resuming at the end of May. Some careful decisions and a mask requirement made the camp possible this year, said Caroline Gwinn, executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, though the program still saw its fair share of challenges.
The arts camp, for children ages 4 to 18, saw its ups and downs due to the pandemic this year, with campers having to work at separate tables to observe social distancing and avoid working on projects together.
Makenzye Barfield, one of the camp's teachers, said the various activities acted as an outlet for the campers during such an unusual time.
Stress and confusion have been following these children for some time, Barfield said, with many missing grandparents and friends at school that they haven't been able to see for several months.
The variety of projects has helped each child express themselves and come to terms with the situation around them.
"They actively talk about what they miss, and they talk to each other about what they miss," Barfield said.
An ongoing project campers worked on was a Furry Wurry, a mass that campers tie pieces of yarn and string onto as a sort of therapy. The project acts as a repetitive and meditative activity that helps bring out the fear and the worry the campers may feel on a daily basis, Barfield said.
"It's something that they are really excited about, and they want to be there doing it," Barfield said. "This place is giving them peace and bringing them a safe place to practice their art."
The center encourages campers to explore creating art with a variety of materials, including silicon and even recycled bike parts, further spurring ideas they can conquer together.
The 2020 Student and Faculty Exhibition will be on display through Sept. 4 the main gallery. Face masks are required. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.com.