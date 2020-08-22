Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.