Students from Aiken County and as far away as Columbia learned a living history lesson on the role of women in the Civil War at the Battle of Aiken School Day on Friday.
Dressed in her camp dress and a cloak to break the cold, winter wind, Lisa Walker, who got her start as a Civil War nurse reenactor 10 years ago at the Battle of Aiken, talked to students about how women in the North and South affected the war.
“I like telling people about what women did during the war,” she said. “You always see the battle – and that's great – but women had a lot to do with the war.”
A public health pediatric nurse for Richmond County in Augusta, Walker focused particularly on nurses and their care of soldiers during the Civil War more than 150 years ago.
Although the care was different than today, it “still meant a lot,” Walker said.
“They sat and fed soldiers who were injured and couldn't feed themselves. They did dressing changes – some of the dressing changes we still do today. They would read. They would talk to them,” Walker said.
Walker said she talks with students about how Civil War nurses often provided extra special care for soldiers who were dying.
“Sometimes if it was a young soldier and he was going to die, he was wanting his mama,” Walker said. “Well, nurses would step in and be that mama right before he passed on.”
Walker said she also talks to students about the differences between nurses in the North and nurses in the South.
The North had organizations for nurses with strict regulations.
“You could only wear black and brown, no hoop skirts, no bows or anything that wasn't plain looking,” Walker said. “It was better if you were married and not single. You couldn't be very pretty. You're not there to try to get a husband. You're there to take care of the patient.”
The South did not have the same kinds of organizations for nurses.
“Women used their own resources because the North blockaded a lot of them,” Walker said. “They used their own money, their houses. We didn't have all these hospitals they had up north. We used tobacco factories, schools, churches, peoples' houses to house all the wounded soldiers.”
Even if women weren't nurses, women in the North and South impacted the war effort, Walker said.
“They were at home, making bandages,” she said. “We had women in factories, like in Roswell, Georgia, who were making Confederate uniforms. Everybody did what they could to help, and women had a big part in it.”
Pete Peters, the Battle of Aiken spokesperson, said 1,800 students registered to spend the morning at the Battle of Aiken this year. In addition to hearing living history presentations like Walker's, students could ride ponies, hone their fighting skills with wooden swords and try their hands at the tomahawk toss.