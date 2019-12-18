Aiken High Principal Dr. Jason Holt cut the ribbon to open the school's renovated James A. Taylor Student Activities Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Just a little later, the boy's and girl's basketball teams christened the gleaming new gym floor during their first home game against Silver Bluff High School. The gymnasium originally opened in 1995 and was named for Taylor, a former Aiken High School principal.
“This facility really helps us connect the great investment our county and all the community have in what our schools are doing,” Holt said. “We hope to represent that as we give the best service not only to our students and adults but also to the great surrounding area.”
Revenue from the 1% sales tax Aiken County voters approved in November 2014 helped pay for the renovations, which took about a year to complete.
“It goes back to that day when the community decided to say yes to the 1-cent sales tax,” said Dr. Shawn Foster, the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for Aiken County Public Schools. “We're more excited each day when we see these new facilities and the opportunities they give our students, and that's what it's all about.”
In addition to the renovated gym, the facility includes a new weight room, wrestling room, training room, auxiliary room for cheerleaders and locker rooms for the the Hornets and visitors. The building also has a new concession stand, laundry room, storage areas and additional meeting and classroom space.
Before the ribbon cutting, Johanna Gibbs, a retired Aiken High girls basketball coach, said her reaction when she saw the renovated building was, “Wow, what a facility.”
“Over the years, I have been in many gyms, and this has to be one of the best, really and truly,” said Gibbs, who won a state basketball championship while at Aiken High and later pioneered women's athletics at USC Aiken. “I'm so proud for our students to have such an awesome facility to be able to improve on their athletic skills. With the restoration of this facility, it will be a plus for this magnificent campus, and we all should be very, very proud.”
Gibbs, who is in the S.C. high school league Hall of Fame and USCA's Athletic Hall of Fame, also talked about Aiken High's original gym, built in 1954, and how, because it was built east to west, her players couldn't see the basketball goal with the sun streaming in during afternoon practices.
“When I think about that facility and this facility, the only thing I can say is: we've come a long way, baby – a long way, baby,” she said.