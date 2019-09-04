Nikhilesh Sawant doesn't have hurricanes in his native Mumbai, India, but he's experienced the storms twice since coming to USC Beaufort.
For the second year in a row, he and some of his classmates from USC Beaufort have evacuated the Lowcountry when a hurricane threatened. This year, he and 10 other students traveled to USC Aiken to shelter from Hurricane Dorian.
Sawant's unplanned visit to USCA also was a reunion. He is friends with students at USCA who also attend his home university, Vidyalankar School of Information Technology, an engineering college affiliated with the University of Mumbai.
“It's just like a family,” Sawant said. “We are enjoying it like a field trip.”
The group includes six international students and a couple of students from northern Illinois who could not get home. Others are from Charleston and other areas that are under state evacuation orders.
They arrived Monday accompanied by three professional staff members. They will return home Friday or Saturday depending on weather conditions and when the evacuation is lifted.
Six students from the Medical University of South Carolina also are sheltering on campus.
While Sawant evacuated to USCA last year, it's the first time for Jameson Butler, an elementary education major from Walterboro. He's a resident advisor, or RA, in the residence hall at USC Beaufort and volunteered to make the trip to support his classmates.
“They give us meals. They let us have access to gyms and all their facilities. They've been really hospitable to us. They've told us about a soccer game Thursday night,” Butler said. “They're telling us about everything, keeping us up-to-date, checking on us often and giving us a place to sleep and plenty of great food. I'm having a great experience. I'd like to thanks to USC Aiken for giving us a place to stay. It's a nice campus and a beautiful place.”
Although USC Beaufort is closed, Butler is keeping up with his classes.
“I've been keeping in contact with my teachers on email, and they've been constantly telling us to read and not to worry about quizzes and tests,” he said. “They've made sure that we're studying.”
Dr. Eric Skipper, the provost at USC Beaufort, said this week is “a time to get ahead.”
“I've certainly encouraged our students and our faculty to use this opportunity wisely so they're not missing so much class time,” he said.
USC Beaufort students have evacuated to USCA during hurricane season for the fourth straight year, Skipper said.
“We're always so grateful for USC Aiken's help,” he said. “They take a situation that for us could be quite stressful and make it non-stressful because we have a place to send our students. Ultimately, all the kudos go to USC Aiken. They're great partners for us.”
Kevin Kerr, the director of University Housing and Residence Life at USCA, said it is a “pleasure to host” student evacuees from USC Beaufort and the Medical University of South Carolina.
“We have been collaborating for years with USC Beaufort to help their students when a hurricane forces an evacuation, and this year, we developed a new relationship with MUSC to assist some of their evacuated students as well,” Kerr said.
Kerr called hosting the students a “collaborative effort.”
“Housing and Residence Life, Student Affairs, Dining Services and IT have all been working to ensure that the students have a comfortable stay at USC Aiken,” he said. “Students are able to dine at the SAC Café and access the internet across campus. Additionally, they are able to take advantage of all of the activities and events that are open to all USC Aiken students while they are staying on campus.
“We know that evacuating during a hurricane is challenging, and we want to make these students from USCB and MUSC feel at home with us while they are on our campus.”