USC Aiken students gave children at North Aiken Elementary food for thought – and for their bodies – Friday.
The students delivered more than 160 backpacks filled with nutritious food and snacks from canned goods and other items collected as admission to USCA's annual One Table Thanksgiving dinner last week. Having the extra food ensures the students and their families won't be hungry over the long holiday break that starts Wednesday.
The USCA students also talked to the children about what it's like to be a university student as part of North Aiken's annual College Day program.
“If students are food insecure, they'll have some food to help get them through the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Christian Medders, an assistant director of Student Life at USCA. “We as a campus community are very, very blessed, and it's good for us to be able to invest back into our community, especially with the younger generation.
“It's a way to show them the importance, one, of giving back to their community and, two, to let them know that we are here and we do care about our community.”
Principal Elisa Sanders-Pee said community support is important for her students.
“All students have different needs, and the one need that these backpacks fulfill for all students is just knowing that someone beyond the walls of North Aiken Elementary School is thinking about them and wants them to be successful.”
Sylvia Lee, the literacy coach at North Aiken, said having the students deliver the backpacks on College Day gives the children important information about options available to them after high school.
“Students from USC Aiken will talk about the college experience, what does it mean to go to college, their majors and the prerequisites they'll need to get to college in the future,” Lee said. “Our students right now are thinking about their careers.”
“Our theme this year is 'Our Literacy Life Matters,' and they're already talking about the careers they want to have and the purpose of why literacy is all subject areas is very important,” she continued. “We want to make sure our students are college and career ready to make sure they have the life skills they need for whatever career they choose.”
Addison Kreisher, a senior business accounting major originally from Greenville, said the backpack giveaway is her favorite event she's planned in two years as an event planner for the Office of Student Life – especially on College Day.
“The students get to see our faces and learn a little bit about college and higher education,” she said. “We kind of get to be the first people to put that in their minds. I've learned so much in college. College has really made me excel, so putting that in kids' minds is so important for me.”