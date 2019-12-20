A facility to promote partnerships among private industry, higher education and government agencies to create and implement new technology will receive partial funding in the 2020 federal budget.
The Advanced Manufacturing Collaboration, to be built at USC Aiken, will receive $25 million of $50 million, Will Williams, the president and chief executive officer of the Economic Development Partnership, said Friday.
Congress sent the spending bill to President Donald Trump on Thursday, and he was expected to sign it Friday.
“We'll have to look to other ways to get the additional $25 (million) needed to build it, but this is certainly positive movement on this important project we've been working on for quite a while,” Williams said.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, as the operator of Savannah River National Laboratory, selected the Aiken Advanced Manufacturing Partnership to develop a proposal for space for the facility. Representatives from USCA, SRNL, AAMP and the Economic Development Partnership announced the location at USCA during a news conference in March 2016.
“The $25 million will allow us to get more updated design and construction numbers. The drawings we have are three years old,” Williams said. “I'm not sure just yet if it means we can start construction, but we should know more after the first of the year.”
USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said Thursday the university is “thrilled to learn” that the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative has been partially funded.
Jordan said the university has aligned its curriculum and programs – such as industrial process engineering, alternative reality, industrial mathematics, professional writing, the MBA, chemistry and computer science – to capitalize on the state-of-the-art research at SRNL to develop the area workforce in high demand fields.
“This center will become an economic driver for the region, leveraging the intellectual capital between SRNL, the Department of Energy complex and partner universities, like USC Aiken,” Jordan said. “Businesses and industry can come to the AMC for cutting-edge solutions to their issues without having to navigate the security of the Savannah River Site. Coupling world-class science and engineering with a new facility located on the USC Aiken campus in close proximity to faculty and students in multiple disciplines can expand upon solutions. The AMC will add to the groundbreaking work already in progress at the SRNL and make that research more accessible.”
The “modern, environmentally friendly, energy efficient space” will house personnel conducting research in many manufacturing-related areas within a space of approximately 50,000 square feet, Jordan said.
“Additionally, being located directly across the street from the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center and the Scholars Academy on USC Aiken’s campus, the AMC will become an exciting place where students of all ages can see scientists at work,” Jordan said. “I can imagine that the AMC will stimulate greater interest among students in a variety of fields as they interact with the professional scientists, engineers and technicians from the Savannah River National Laboratory, all while it also helps to make Aiken County a destination for business and industry.”