Jay Jacobs artist

"Confluence," an exhibit of works by Augusta-based artist Jay Jacobs, will be on display in the USC Aiken Etherredge Center Gallery through Oct. 18.

 Submitted photo

The USC Aiken Etherredge Center Gallery and the Department of Visual and Performing Arts are sponsoring “Confluence,” a free exhibit by Augusta-based artist Jay Jacobs.

The artist will conduct a gallery talk from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the Etherredge Center Gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

"Jay Jacobs' paintings explore a broad range of styles and mediums and are steeped in symbolism and allegory," said Katie Kameen, the director of the Etherredge Center Gallery, in a news release from USCA. "His narrative paintings allow viewers to provide their own interpretations."

Jacobs exhibits regionally and nationally, including shows in Washington; Savannah, Georgia; and Augusta. Most recently, Jacobs had a solo show at the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art in Augusta.

The “Confluence” exhibit will close Oct. 18.

Larry Wood covers education for the Aiken Standard.

