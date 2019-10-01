The USC Aiken Etherredge Center Gallery and the Department of Visual and Performing Arts are sponsoring “Confluence,” a free exhibit by Augusta-based artist Jay Jacobs.
The artist will conduct a gallery talk from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in the Etherredge Center Gallery. The event is free and open to the public.
"Jay Jacobs' paintings explore a broad range of styles and mediums and are steeped in symbolism and allegory," said Katie Kameen, the director of the Etherredge Center Gallery, in a news release from USCA. "His narrative paintings allow viewers to provide their own interpretations."
Jacobs exhibits regionally and nationally, including shows in Washington; Savannah, Georgia; and Augusta. Most recently, Jacobs had a solo show at the Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art in Augusta.
The “Confluence” exhibit will close Oct. 18.