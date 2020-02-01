USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College will team up Tuesday, Feb. 4, to assist high school students from Aiken County complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form.
Representatives from the schools will be available to help students and their families complete the form from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in USCA's Business and Education Building. Each high school senior who attends will get individualized attention from advisers representing both institutions.
“It's open to any student in Aiken County who is a high school senior looking to go to college and filling out the FAFSA,” said Jack Edwards, an assistant director of financial aid at USCA. “The goal is to help the community overcome the daunting hurdle, basically, of filling of the FAFSA. For some, this may seem like a daunting task, but we want to simplify the process and make it as easy as possible. We want the community to know that we're here to serve them."
College-bound students who want to apply for federal student aid, including federal grants, work-study and loans, must submit the FAFSA through a governmental website.
During the process, students and their parents can secure their required FAFSA ID, complete the FAFSA online and send it to the U.S. Department of Education.
“Doing it online is the way the Department of Education is going, and some people don't have a computer at home,” Edwards said. “This gives them access.”
After students submit the form, the Department of Education will send it out electronically to the schools students listed on their applications.
“We always encourage students to put USC Aiken and Aiken Technical College on the list, but you don't have to,” Edwards said. “I think students can put up to 10 schools on the form.”
Parents and students should be present to complete the form and should have access to their 2018 tax information for both parents and students.
Parents and students also should bring a tablet, laptop or cellphone.
“When they apply for their FAFSA ID, they have to respond and enter an acknowledgement before their IDs are set and they can login to the web to complete the application,” Edwards said.
"Completing and submitting the FAFSA is free and easier than ever, and it gives you access to the largest source of financial aid to pay for college or career school," according to the FAFSA website.