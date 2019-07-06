USC Aiken recently announced the addition of two new key leaders in the Department of Student Life and Services.
The director of Housing and Residential Life, Kevin Kerr, and assistant director of Student Life – Diversity Initiatives, Landon Brown, who goes by "Hoss," are now on board, according to a news release from USCA.
"These student life and services leaders are critical to our mission and directly impact our students' experiences at USC Aiken," said Ahmed Samaha, USCA's vice chancellor for student life and services. "After extensive searches, we are glad to have them on campus as we map out our programs for the coming year. Both of these professionals bring a wealth of experience, expertise and insight to our campus."
Kerr has served on myriad campuses, including Clemson and Presbyterian College. While at Greenville Technical College, he served as the director of student housing and residential life for five years.
"Kevin's vast experience in this field includes effective crisis management, leading behavioral intervention teams, and building partnerships between student affairs and academic affairs," Samaha said.
Brown comes to USC Aiken from the University of Cincinnati where he has served in a variety of roles for a number of years.
"Hoss has a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion and has designed, implemented, and analyzed the effectiveness and impact of a number of related programs," Samaha said.