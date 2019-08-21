The University of South Carolina Aiken welcomed its class of 2023 Wednesday with the campus' annual freshman convocation ceremony.
The freshman class of approximately 600 students met at the campus' fountain in the Quad while waiting for USC Aiken's traditional freshman bridge crossing across the Pacer Pedestrian Bridge.
Students like Melissa Cheadle, a nursing major, met with other classmates and took photos with Ace, USC Aiken's mascot.
“We get to meet new people and break the ice between us,” Cheadle said. “We start class tomorrow so maybe we’ll recognize some people we meet out here.”
Kayla Hutto and Adam Kimsey, the top two students in the freshman class, led the march followed by USC Aiken chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan, Provost Daren Timmons and SGA President Q’Ladrin Qourters.
Jordan said seeing all the new students makes this is her favorite time of the year.
"It's great to have new students here building new relationships, starting to understand the kinds of academic challenges ahead for them in a positive way and getting them engaged with campus life," Jordan said.
Mark Hollingsworth, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, met the students at the bridge and led the class of 2023 across while playing a song on the bagpipes he wrote specifically for traditional freshman bridge crossing.
Once across, students filed into the university’s convocation center as “Pomp and Circumstance” played, imitating a graduation ceremony.
“Before you know it, all of you will be back here in a few years for commencement,” Timmons said after introducing the new class to faculty members. “But before we get there, you have an exciting journey ahead of you. One that will be full of discovery about yourself, one another and the world we live in.”
Author Renee Watson served as a guest speaker at the event.
Over the summer, students were assigned to read a book written by her titled “Piecing Me Together.”
Watson read poetry and spoke on common themes in the book such as understanding, acceptance, striving for success during difficult situations and the power of words.
“Words comfort,” Watson said. “They encourage. They also hurt. I want us to be mindful of how we use our voices this year.”
After Watson spoke, Jordan made closing remarks that challenged students to question, explore and discover throughout their college careers.
“Class of 2023, as you continue the important discussion of the themes you’ve heard more about today, and as you move through your college curriculum, you will mostly likely engage in deeply felt and potentially sensitive dialogue,” Jordan said. “In fact, it is my passionate hope that you will. It is part of the process of becoming a self-reliant thinker.”