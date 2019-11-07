Ramona Rush, left, Jessica Molidor, Travis Hardee, Kaitlyn Baxa, Robert Murphy, Dustin Thomas and Brett Fessler make plans for the Empowering Healthy Veterans 5K, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Roberto Hernandez Stadium at USC Aiken. USCA's Student Veterans Organization and the Office of Veteran and Military Student Success are sponsors of the race.