USC Aiken's Office of Continuing Education will offer art courses to the public again this fall.
The art instruction series will run from Aug. 22 to Dec. 3 and will consist of five separate workshops, according to a news release from USCA. All attendees must bring their own supplies. Supply lists for each workshop will be emailed to attendees before classes start.
"Artists of all experience levels are encouraged to attend these dynamic courses," said Professor Joseph Kameen, of the USCA art department, who will teach all workshops offered.
Portrait Workshops I & II will include lectures and demonstrations, followed by guided portrait sessions working directly from a model.
Kameen will offer group and individual critiques of work in progress, and attendees will be able to work and receive feedback on personal projects.
Portrait Workshop I will run from noon - 2:30 p.m. every Thursday from Aug. 22 to Sept. 12. The second session will run from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday from Oct. 24 to Nov. 14. The fee per session is $75.
Figure Drawing, a studio art course, will allow students to explore various approaches to representing the nude figure with a focus on direct observation of models.
Discussions will cover topics such as achieving accurate proportions and depicting form, as well as technique, material, and anatomy. Students also will receive personal feedback on their work and progress.
Figure drawing will include four sessions from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 19 to Oct. 17. The fee for this course is $75.
Painting Studio I & II will allow painters and people interested in painting to work in a spacious, communal environment, according to the release. Attendees can work with their choice of medium and subject matter and will receive constructive commentary and criticism to help them achieve their goals.
Each Painting Studio workshop will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The first session will run from Aug. 27 to Oct. 1; the second one is Oct. 15 - Dec. 3. The fee for each session is $75.
For more information or to register for the art courses, call 803-641-3741.