USC Aiken will celebrate the class of 2020 with a parade June 26.
The Pacer Graduation Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., and graduates should arrive at 6 p.m. to line up.
“It is a unique celebration in which graduates will drive through campus, have their name announced, receive their diploma cover and be able to take an official picture with the spirit horse,” according to the university's website.
The parade will start in parking lot C and will conclude in parking lot B.
Graduates should wear their caps and gowns and can decorate their cars.
“In fact, judges will name the best decorated car at the end of the parade, and the winner will get a special graduation gift,” according to the website.
Diplomas will be mailed to each graduate. Spring graduates will receive diplomas in the mail on or before Aug. 12. August graduates will receive their diplomas on or before Nov. 15.
Family members can attend, but graduates will be allowed only one car in the parade. Graduates should be seated on the passenger side of the vehicle. Graduates can have whoever they would like in the car with them.
Guests can park their vehicles in parking lot B by the Children’s Center and walk to watch the ceremony. Volunteers will be in parking lot B to direct guests. USCA staff and volunteers will make arrangements for them to park in a different section of the campus, and they can come and be a part of the event.
Social distancing measures will be put in place, and guests will be asked to wear masks if they cannot maintain a 6-foot distance. All attendees should bring a mask with them, according to the website.
For more information, visit www.usca.edu/parade.