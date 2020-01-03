The connections students make in college could last a lifetime, but what about the values learned from that college?
The USC Aiken Core 4 Alumni Recognition Program aims to recognize alumni who embrace the university’s values – character, citizenship, curiosity and collegiality. Residents can nominate alumni who exemplify these values professionally and personally, and they will be recognized at a reception in February.
“Oftentimes, after we graduate from college, it’s kind of like we are forgotten," said Shelby Broomfield, USCA Alumni Executive Committee member. “That, or you just forget about your college days.”
Broomfield graduated from USCA in August 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Although her hometown of Barnwell is close to Aiken, Broomfield said she still feels like she got a big college experience by attending USCA.
“USCA’s name carries a big weight in the community,” Broomfield said. “It plays a big part in the community, and it makes me proud to have graduated from here.”
Broomfield’s passion for this area is one of her motivations to be on the Core 4 Board to help this program come to life this year.
Carmen Williams, chair of the Alumni and Student Engagement Committee, shared why the Core 4 program is needed in the Aiken area.
“The Core 4 award program is important for the Aiken community because it gives us a chance to recognize alumni who are continuing to embrace the four core values of the university in their personal and professional lives," Williams said. "By recognizing these individuals, we hope to engage them more with both the campus and Aiken community."
Each year, from Oct. 1 to Jan. 22, the Alumni Executive Board will collect nominations through the Core 4 Nomination Form. Then, nominations are reviewed, and eligible nominees are contacted to accept the nomination.
"The only challenge that was presented to us was the time frame," Williams said. "We all were very passionate about recognizing our alums for their hard work and were determined to make this year the first year to present the award."
The winner or winners (depending on the number of nominations) will be announced at USCA’s Homecoming Alumni Reception in February.
"By agreeing to present the award at homecoming, we knew that we would have to work extra hard to accomplish our goal," Williams said. "We went to work and created our website and nomination form with the help of the USC Aiken marketing team. We were all very enthusiastic when we received our first nomination."
Anyone who has obtained an associate's, bachelor's or masters degree from USC Aiken are eligible. Self-nominations will not be accepted.
“I think USCA does a great job of reaching back out to the community,” Broomfield said. “Constantly trying to keep the alumni active and let you know that you are a part of something bigger than just graduating from USC Aiken, you’re still a part of a big family."