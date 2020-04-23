Both sides of the USC Aiken Pedestrian Bridge, which crosses Robert M. Bell Parkway, will be closed April 25 through April 28 for maintenance on underground gas lines.
During this period, no one will be allowed on the bridge, according to a news release from the university.
To cross Robert M. Bell Parkway safely, the public is asked to cross from one side of the campus to the other via vehicle. For the safety and security of the community, pedestrians are encouraged not to cross Robert M. Bell Parkway on foot, according to the release.
The bridge opened in December 2016, and the university dedicated the bridge in January 2017.
The bridge connects the USCA’s east campus with residence halls, classrooms, the Student Activities Center and the library to the west campus with the Convocation Center and athletic fields over the Robert M. Bell Parkway.
“We now have an attractive, Pacer blue, safe way to get across our campus,” USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said at the dedication.