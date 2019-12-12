USC Aiken's December 2019 graduating Bachelor of Science nursing students received their pins Thursday morning, signifying their next step to becoming health care professionals.
Dr. Thayer McGahee, the dean of the School of Nursing, presented the pins to 40 students. Most of them have accepted jobs at hospitals in Aiken and Augusta and beyond in Atlanta, Charleston and Charlotte .
Cedric Scott received the Spirit of Caring Award. Students in the graduating class chose Scott for the award, which is given to a classmate “they believe consistently has displayed compassionate and caring behaviors to both patients and classmates.”
Carol Utter received the Outstanding Generic BSN Award. Faculty in the School of Nursing choose the recipient who has “consistently demonstrated outstanding service to patients and peers, shown an outstanding work ethic and excelled in academic work by graduating in the top 10% of the class.”
Erica Ashley received the Outstanding RN to BSN Student Award.
Faculty member Nancy Stark received the Lamp of Learning Award, chosen by students in the graduating class.
Jazmine Wilder was chosen by her classmates to welcome family and guests at the ceremony.
“We have so much to look forward to on our new journey of self-discovery and making an everlasting impact on our patients lives,” she said. “Overcoming obstacles has given us the strength and confidence to become the registered nurses that we were always destined to be. Let's be positive with our words, confident in our practice and humble in our steps.”