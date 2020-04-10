USC Aiken has moved the date of its 2020 Commencement Ceremony.
The commencement for the class of 2020 will now be Aug. 15.
"We are so looking forward to sharing Aug. 15 with all of you," said Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said in an email. "Mark the date on your calendar, share it with family and friends, and be sure to get your caps and gowns.
"This will be a day to celebrate all your accomplishments."
The university will still confer degrees to all qualified graduates in May as planned.
The annual spring commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for May 6.
USC Aiken has now claimed that date as Pacer Day.
"We are working on a series of projects that will celebrate and recognize your accomplishments," Jordan wrote in an email to Pacers.