USC Aiken announced Friday that it is investigating the use of possible hate messages shared between students.
Details on the contents of the specific messages are limited but USC Aiken announced on Twitter the incident started with what appears to be an email message to students about a business survey.
The email appears to have prompted "REPLY ALL" responses, some containing inappropriate language.
A Group Me, an app used to allow several members to communicate on the same platform, was created and inappropriate comments were shared there, USC Aiken announced.
"It may not be illegal to send hate messages in the United States, but it is reprehensible, offensive to the university community, and does not reflect our institutional environment nor our values," USC Aiken said on Twitter. "At a time when this nation is facing a pandemic and some individuals are feeling isolated and afraid, we should be doing everything in our power to support one another."
The university reports that it is investigating the matter to determine all the facts and will take appropriate action if necessary.
Students are not attending classes in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.