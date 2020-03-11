USC Aiken is extending spring break for another full week in an effort to limit any potential spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus among students and staff.
"As the University of South Carolina Aiken continues to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), our first concern is the health, welfare and safety of our students, staff, faculty, and community," said USCA Chancellor Sandra Jordan in a news release. "We are currently working with the Department of Health and Center for Disease Control to determine an appropriate response that proactively protects at-risk populations and reduces possible spread of the virus among campus constituents."
The university is on spring break this week. Although in-person classes and student meetings have been cancelled for next week, university services, such as residence halls and dining services, will remain open.
Online classes will resume at the university March 16. In-person classes will resume March 23.
Classes for other organizations and groups hosted on USCA's campus, such as the Academy for Lifelong Learning and McGrath Computer Learning Services, will also be canceled during the break.
Athletic events will continue as scheduled, though the CDC has recommended people over 60 years of age avoid attending large gatherings, such as sporting events, due to their elevated risk of catching COVID-19 and developing severe complications from the virus.
"We hope these measures will help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 at the university and in our community," Jordan said.