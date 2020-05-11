For more than 20 years, the University of South Carolina Aiken has been a recognized leader in excellence among childcare providers, maintaining accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children since the USC Aiken Children's Center first opened in 1990.
The association says this is "no small feat."
This month, the center just learned that NAEYC reaccredited its programs for another five years, marking two decades of excellence.
"This accreditation means that we strive daily to meet a gold standard of education, and the renewal is an acknowledgement of our efforts," said Lynn Williams, director of the USC Aiken Children's Center.
"The NAEYC approval sets us apart from other centers in the area, in that we are held to stricter standards. The accreditation supports and guides us to provide quality care which ensure an equitable outcome for all children."
Accredited programs, like the one at USC Aiken, have met NAEYC's 10 standards for high-quality early childhood education, according to the association's website.
Meeting the standards and expectations of the premier accrediting body for childcare facilities is part of the mission, but Williams said providing educational, social and developmental experiences in a safe, compassionate environment daily for the area's youngest students is most important.
"Our parents are assured lower ratios, which help us individualize learning objectives for each child as well as provide more one-on-one time," she said.
"Our children are nurtured in an environment that values quality not quantity. The children are able to grow and learn in an environment with trained teachers who have the support and training of NAEYC."
Williams has led the charge at the center for the last 12 years. She says the experienced, trained and child-centered faculty are "passionate about the role of early learning." In addition to the full-time faculty and staff who teach and care for the young students, the Children's Center also enrolls education majors from across campus in their efforts.
"One of the most important parts of our team are the USC Aiken students who work for us," Williams said. "They provide the enthusiasm and most up-to-date techniques in the field of education. The students are a unique asset to our center. We also have the resources and support provided [all over campus] by USC Aiken."
The USC Aiken Children's Center is a year-round, full-day child development center licensed National Association for the Education of Young Children by the state of South Carolina to serve up to 40 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years.
"We have the honor and awesome responsibility of having these children's earliest education entrusted to us," Williams said.
"We take it seriously, and we will continue to strive to provide the best care possible."