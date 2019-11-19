USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan recently was elected the chairman of the NCAA Division II Presidents Council.
"It is my privilege to serve our student-athletes in this capacity," Jordan said, in a news release from USCA. "I look forward to working with other NCAA leaders to map out the future of this important aspect of our students' collegiate experiences."
According to the NCAA, the DII Presidents Council is the division's highest governing body. Members of the council set the strategic direction for every aspect of Division II, division finances and the administration of championships.
The chairman of the council moderates the NCAA Division II Business Session during the association's convention, according to the release. The Presidents Council is the primary sponsor of legislative proposals at the NCAA Convention.
"The council's deliberations and decisions shape Division II athletics," said Jordan who has served as a member of the council and the chairman of its finance committee for the last several years.
Currently, there are more than 300 member institutions within the NCAA, which includes 23 active conferences and approximately 120,000 student-athletes.
Last January, Jordan also was appointed to the NCAA Board of Governors. The Board of Governors is the highest governing body within the NCAA and oversees association issues across all divisions, according to the release.
In addition to working with on NCAA leadership boards, Jordan also is the chairman of the Peach Belt Conference Council of Presidents.