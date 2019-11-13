USC Aiken recently celebrated the completion of its new entrance on University Parkway, which was made possible by the Aiken County Commission for Higher Education.
"Every member of the ACCHE is staunchly committed to our students' success and have partnered with us in many ways to help ensure we have the right programs in place. They also help us increase awareness and enhance our brand recognition," USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said in a news release from the university. "The financial support from the ACCHE helped make this grand entrance possible and just in time as it coincides with the recent launch of our new logo.
"Thank you, Teresa Haas, chair of the ACCHE, and all the members of the commission who ensure we stay true to the university's mission and are good stewards of our resources and who helped make this special project possible."
The project was identified in the university's 10-year master plan, created by several stakeholders within the campus community, according to the release. The plan helps determine and prioritize projects and campus enhancements. The collaborative effort included faculty, staff, students, leadership groups, alumni and members of the administration.
The ACCHE partners with USCA to assist with some of the projects identified in the 10-year plan.
"We have enjoyed a productive and extremely effective relationship for almost 60 years," Haas said. "All of us on the commission know how special USC Aiken is.
"Here, students receive a quality educational experience that is extremely affordable. Here, students have research opportunities as undergraduates, working with highly accomplished faculty. Here, students can get involved in almost 100 different student groups, depending on their interests and courses of study, and here, students feel connected."
Haas explained that the “handsome” new entrance connects USCA students, the campus and the Pacer culture to the local community, according to the release.
"The highly visible and pronounced entry not only showcases the new USC Aiken logo but also ushers in scores of prospective students and their families," Haas said. "And, it sets the tone for faculty, staff, students and guests alike who come onto our campus – it says: 'Welcome, Pacers!'"
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Q'Ladrin Qourters, the president of the USCA Student Government Association, thanked Jordan and the commission for their efforts to make the entrance not only possible, but "worthy of a Pacer."
"I have always been proud of this institution, especially for the commitment USC Aiken administration, faculty, staff and the commission make to students' success," Qourters said. "This new entrance is just one more reason to be incredibly proud of who we are and all we represent."