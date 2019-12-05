USC Aiken students celebrated the last week of classes and the upcoming winter celebrations Monday at Winter Fest.
The annual event, which spotlights holiday traditions from different cultures, is fun for students but also educational, said Hoss Brown, an assistant director of Student Life over Diversity Initiatives.
“We celebrate various cultures and holidays and festivities,” Brown said. “We bring the students together to have a good time but also to educate them about other holidays.”
This year's festival featured representatives from the mosque in Augusta, a Sikh temple in Augusta, the synagogue in Aiken and the Bahá'í faith.
Students also could have their pictures made with a traditional Santa Claus, learn about the Turkish origins of Santa Claus and make their own plush toys at the Build-A-Critter table.
“It's about bringing students and the Aiken community together because the public is invited to celebrate the festivities in December with us and have a great time doing it,” Brown said.
For students, Winter Fest is a break before finals begin.
“It's something really, really fun that all students like to do and also to learn about different cultures and holidays that they might not celebrate,” said Jenesis Garcia, a student coordinator for the Department of Diversity Initiative, who helped organize the festival.
Winter Fest also brings student organizations together in the Student Activities Center.
“We have so many on campus,” Garcia said. “This is a perfect way for all students to see what the campus has to offer.”
At her table, Lacey Enevoldsen, with the Islamic Society of Augusta, talked about the history of St. Nicholas, who was born in the third century in Turkey, and how he became known in America as Santa Claus.
“He grew up to become a priest, which was kind of controversial given that they were under Roman rule,” said Enevoldsen, who was wearing a traditional Turkish costume borrowed from a friend. “From there, he slowly began helping the needy and unjust things going on in the community. And that slowly turned into the Christmas tradition now of giving and the man shimmying down your chimney.”
A history major, Sarah Koerner said she knew some of the history of St. Nicholas but also wanted to learn more about different cultures and the winter holidays they celebrate. Once finals are over, she'll be heading home to spend the holidays in Lexington, Kentucky.
“I am looking forward to getting to go home and cuddle my dogs, two miniature Schnauzers named Milo and Bella,” she said.