Leverette new dean at USC Aiken
USC Aiken has appointed Dr. Chad Leverette as the new dean to the College of Sciences and Engineering.
"Dr. Leverette, a professor of chemistry, has been leading the college for nearly two years as interim dean and has had a significant impact across the university," said Dr. Daren Timmons, executive vice chancellor and provost, in a press release.
Leverette's appointment is effective July 1 this year.
Leverette has been honored as a USC Carolina Trustee Professor, a USC Rising Star, and a South Carolina Governor's Professor of the Year.
Prior to his career at USC Aiken, Leverette was a senior research scientist at Cargill Industries.
He earned a doctorate in analytical chemistry from the University of Georgia and his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Erskine College.
Two seniors earn college scholarships
Stephen Henry and Kapono Lafayette each received academic scholarships to Culver-Stockton College. They were accepted into the class for the 2020 fall semester.
Henry from North Augusta, and a senior at North Augusta High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,000 per year scholarship for four years.
Lafayette from Aiken, and a senior at Aiken High School, was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,000 per year scholarship for four years.
These scholarships are awarded based upon academic credentials and are renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.