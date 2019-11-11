USC Aiken once again is one of the best schools in America for military veterans.
Military Times ranked USCA among the Best for Vets, according to a news release from the university.
"The Military Times' Best for Vets distinction represents the hard work of the entire university," said Robert Murphy, the director of USCA's Office of Veteran and Military Student Success. "It is the university's way of putting our sentiment of 'thank you for your service' into action."
Approximately 14% of the USCA student body is made up of either veterans or their family members, according to the release.
USCA is the only university in South Carolina to make the Best for Vets list, according to the list.
"We are proud to honor and serve our veteran, service member, military spouse and military family member students," Murphy said.
The Office of Veteran and Military Student Success team provides a personalized, holistic approach to guiding these students through the transition from life in uniform or around the military to the collegiate culture, according to the release.
"I am extremely proud of the support Robert and all of our faculty and staff give our veteran and military students," USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. "We are grateful that the programs we have in place and our strategic plan, which continue to meet the current and anticipated needs of these students, are recognized by Military Times, a trusted source for many service members and their families."
This year, those colleges and universities ranked by Military Times have developed new and innovative approaches to supporting student veterans, according to their Best for Vets criteria.
For the last decade, Military Times has evaluated institutions, identifying those that are "a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families,” according to the release.
For more information about the 2020 Best for Vets rankings, visit charts.militarytimes.com/chart/15.