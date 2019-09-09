“U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges Guide” ranked USC Aiken among one of the top public schools for 2020.
Out of more than 500 public institutions in its sector, USCA was ranked No. 2, according to a news release from USCA on Monday. The designation marks the 22nd time USCA has been ranked among the top three in the Top Public Schools in the Regional College-South category.
"I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to provide our students a quality education at affordable costs," Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. "It's good to know our efforts are affirmed and recognized by the leading college-decision guide."
In addition to being one of the top public schools in the regional South category, USCA earned rankings in other categories. The university was recognized among the Best Regional Colleges-South, Most Innovative Schools, Best Colleges for Veterans, Undergraduate Business Programs, Best Value Schools and Ethnic Diversity. USCA also ranked among those in a new category: Top Performers on Social Mobility.
"I am pleased that USC Aiken has been honored with these distinctions -- and in so many diverse categories," Jordan said.