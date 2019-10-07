The Aiken County School Board will hear an update on the district report card and a spotlight on the new Graniteville Elementary on Tuesday at its regular meeting.
Released Oct. 1 by the S.C. Department of Education, the 2019 district report card rating showed 80% of Aiken County Public Schools demonstrated gains and improvements in student achievement.
The district had the highest percentage of excellent, good and average schools among the state's 10 largest districts, and no Aiken County public school rated “Unsatisfactory," according to a news release from Aiken County Public Schools.
The new Graniteville Elementary opened in August in the district's renovated Byrd Learning Center. The building was the original Byrd Elementary School built in the 1950s.
The Board also will consider the 2020-21 budget calendar.
In other business, the Board will hear construction updates as follows:
• Midland Valley High School addition and renovation
• North Augusta High School addition
• Aiken High School's James Taylor Gymnasium renovation
• Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High addition.