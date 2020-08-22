Dr. Sandra Jordan, chancellor of USC Aiken, welcomed U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., and his wife, Roxanne, onto campus for what has become a part of his annua bus tour throughout the state.
USC Aiken was the first of many visits throughout Aiken County.
"As we prepare to go back to school, it's fitting that this is our first stop," Wilson said.
During the visit, Jordan provided Wilson with an update on the university, including enrollment and the COVID-19 mitigation plan.
"We are extremely grateful for the continued support of Congressman Wilson," Jordan said.
"He's been a staunch advocate for our students and the university."
During the visit, Wilson praised Jordan for the work she's done during her tenure and for the vision she has for the future of the university. He presented her with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for her "admirable work for students and educators."
"I was excited to learn about the university's short- and long-term visions, and I'm inspired for everything they shared with me," Wilson said. "Several important projects are in the works and will benefit our state, region, our nation but most importantly, our students who are the future of South Carolina."