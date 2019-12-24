Thanks to you, our Aiken Standard readers, Aiken County Public Schools students will receive help for anything they might need for the rest of the school year.
This year, readers contributed $5,307 to the third annual Community Christmas Card fund for counselors in Aiken County Public Schools.
Counselors can use the money from the Christmas Card for any immediate need a student might have – a warm, winter coat; new shoes; eye glasses; or a family bill that needs to be paid – to help them focus on their educations.
"Once we presented this idea in the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star, our readers' response was immediate and humbling" said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. "The Community Christmas Card is an ongoing example of how something as small as $1 can create a ripple and help one child. When our readers come together financially to support this act of kindness, the impact grows exponentially."
As they did last year, 100 percent of the donations from readers and supporters in November and December will go to the fund.
For each $1 donation to the Community Christmas Card, the Aiken Standard recognizes the contributors' names or the names of the people they would like to honor this holiday season. Those names are printed inside the Christmas day paper.
Thank you for again supporting the Community Christmas Card to make life a little easier for Aiken County students. And Merry Christmas!