Larry Green's cousin, Samantha Dixon, gave him a special graduation gift to wear Thursday at USC Aiken's Convocation for the Recognition of December Graduates.
Dixon crocheted a white scarf with blue letters that read, “Thank You Laude!" – a nod to USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan.
“Chancellor Jordan likes to say, Thank You Laude,” Green said, referring to a joke Jordan sometimes tells at commencements about honor graduates: Some students graduate summa cum laude, some magna cum laude, some cum laude and some “Thank You Laude!”
Green was one of 249 bachelor's and master's degree candidates who received their diplomas during the convocation. Family, friends and supports filled USCA's Convocation Center to help celebrate the graduates' achievements.
Green's cap also carried an important message: “I'm a part of the 2%, a black male educator.”
An elementary education major from Walterboro, Green is the first person in his immediate family to graduate from college.
“This is a huge success for me,” he said, adding he wants to teach second or fourth grade.
“I love working with children,” he said. “I just love working with kids.”
Krista Marie Wood, from Gilbert, received her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.
“It's been really, really hard, but it's been worth it,” Wood said. “I'm very, very excited to be graduating and just excited to be able to move on and start my journey as an RN.”
Wood already has a job on the intensive care unit, or ICU, step down, which offers critical care just below the ICU, at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Wood said she wanted to become a nurse since she was young. In high school, she earned her certified nursing assistant certificate.
“My mom signed me up for a job-shadowing day and, unbeknownst to me, just dropped me off in front of the hospital,” Wood said. “I fell in love with the nurses while I was there and decided that's what I wanted to do.”
Anne Bond, a nursing major from Summerville, is looking for a job in the Charleston area, but after four years of hard work in nursing school, she said she's ready for a break – for now.
“I've got some things in the works, but I'm looking forward to spending some time doing nothing,” she said. “I'm just really proud of everything I've accomplished and everything my classmates have accomplished. We've worked really hard to get here, and we're ready for the next step in our lives.”
During the ceremony, Blake Leaphart, the president of the USC Aiken Alumni Association, recognized Haley Elise Dixon, from Myrtle Beach, as the December 2019 Outstanding Senior Student. Dixon maintained a 3.6 GPA while working toward a double major in communication and fine arts and a minor in anthropology and human geography.
Amanda Whittle, a USCA alumna from the class of 1992, delivered the convocation address. Recounting a story from her childhood about her attempt at age 7 to destroy the devil that led instead to a backyard fire, Whittle told the graduates to “know yourself, check yourself, challenge yourself.”
“The world needs you to think about big ideas that make the world better,” Whittle said. “The world needs you to do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons – in the light of day, and while collaborating with people you trust who know things you don't know.”
By the numbers, USCA's 2019 December graduating class is as follows:
• Number of international graduates: 4
• Number of graduates from Aiken: 48
• Number of graduates from South Carolina: 188
• Number of veterans or military students: 19.