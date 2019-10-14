Voters in Aiken County will have the opportunity to choose between 10 candidates to fill three open seats on the Aiken County Board of Education.

A special election for all three seats – representing Districts 7, 8 and 9 – will be Dec. 10.

The special election is being held following the resignations of three School Board members that have left a majority of the city of Aiken without direct representation.

On Monday, George Grieve filed as a candidate to represent District 7, formerly held by longtime board member Rosemary English.

Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson filed to represent District 7 last week, said Cynthia Holland, the director of Registration and Elections for Aiken County, via email.

Filing for the District 7 seat closed at noon Monday.

Eight other candidates have filed for the two other vacant seats on the School Board.

Filing for the District 8 seat are Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon.

Filing for the District 9 seat are Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle.

Filing for the District 8 and 9 seats closed at noon Thursday.

Tad Barber, who represented District 8, and Ahmed Samaha, who represented District 9, resigned Sept. 5 after the board accepted the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford, the former superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools.

English resigned Sept. 13, which was Alford's last day with the district.

The candidates' names will appear on scvotes.org when filing closes, according to Holland.

To qualify as a candidate on the Dec. 10 special election ballot, a candidate must file a petition at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office in the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, in Aiken.

Petitions must have a minimum of 50 valid signatures of registered voters from the appropriate district, District 7, 8 or 9.

Staff writer Larry Wood contributed to this article.