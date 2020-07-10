Students wanting to live in on-campus housing at the University of South Carolina Aiken must adhere to several conditions including taking a COVID-19 test prior to move in.
In an email sent to students July 8 the university stated all residential students will be required to obtain a COVID-19 test as close to the return date to campus as possible. However, a test should not be taken more than 10 days prior to the return to campus.
Students are asked to bring medical documentation of negative test results during the housing move in which is scheduled to take place from Aug. 14-17, according to the email.
Students testing positive prior to returning to campus will not be allowed to move into housing until after the minimum 10-day isolation period off campus.
Once the student shows no signs of COVID-19 symptoms, including no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, the student will be provided a new date and time to move into University Housing, the email states.
If a student does not undergo a test prior to move in, they will be required to go to the USCA Convocation Center prior to moving into their dorm room and then maintain a self-quarantine until results are obtained. Students who must be isolated will be made comfortable in a convenient campus apartment, with access to meal delivery and a kitchen, according to the university's website.
"As you know, we are living in unique and unprecedented times," the addendum reads. "USC Aiken holds as paramount the health, safety and welfare of our community. Yet, we all must acknowledge that we cannot guarantee a COVID-19 free environment and it would be disingenuous to suggest otherwise. Taking steps to reduce the risk of COVID- 19 is the shared responsibility of every member of our community."
In addition to requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to move in, USCA issued an addendum to the campus' housing agreement which lists several conditions on-campus housing residents must adhere to.
Conditions include requiring students to comply with the university's direction requiring isolation, submit to symptom checking or COVID-19 testing to access the residential community, and more.
The full addendum and be read by visiting https://www.usca.edu/housing/living-on-campus/apply/housing-agreement-addendum/file.
"Failure by the student to comply with these terms and conditions may result in removal from UofSC Aiken Housing, and that if the student is removed from housing for failure to comply with the above terms and conditions, the student is still responsible for all associated Housing fees for the year," the addendum reads.
If a student declines to accept the terms of the addendum, they may opt out of living on campus for the 2020-2021 academic year and will have until July 15 to submit a request for cancellation without a cancellation penalty, the university states. Cancellation requests must be sent through the University Housing website at: https://www.usca.edu/housing/current-residents/housing-cancellation.
The on-campus living requirements follow a series of measures USC Aiken is taking in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the university plans to resume in-person classes on campus this fall.