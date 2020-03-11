Elementary school students not only learned the definition of improvisation but also tried it in front of a packed audience Tuesday morning at Joye in Aiken's annual Kidz Bop Jazz Concert.
Several students joined trumpeters Bria Skonberg and Riley Mulherkar, Joye in Aiken's artistic director for jazz, on stage to show off their new skills at scat singing, a classic jazz technique that uses the human voice as an instrument. After the students improvised nonsense syllables and vocal sounds, their friends and teachers in the audience repeated them with a call and response.
The demonstration was part of an hour-long celebration of music, especially all things jazz.
“We're going to explore the many sounds, the history and the absolute joy of making jazz music,” said Skonberg, who performed with her quartet members on piano, bass and drums. “Jazz is America's greatest art form, and it was put together here in the United States by a lot of people coming together from all over the world.
“Jazz was born in New Orleans, and one of the greatest pioneers of the music was a man named Louis Armstrong. Louis grew up in New Orleans where he absorbed many of the sights and sounds that created jazz, and many of the songs from Louis' childhood came from African-American spiritual traditions.”
With that introduction, Skonberg had the students up on their feet and marching in place to “Oh, When the Saints Come Marching In.”
From there the music never stopped, and neither did the fun with the students spontaneously clapping their hands, snapping their fingers and cheering at the end of every number.
But they learned about the music along the way, too: how the drums, bass and piano form the rhythm section in the musical family and the trumpets provide the melody and harmony.
They also learned a little about the blues, another distinctly American art form, and Bessie Smith, known as the Empress of the Blues.
“The blues makes us feel sad, but we can sing our stories to feel better,” said Skonberg, asking the students what gave them the blues.
Demonstrating how the blues can make you feel better when “your brother messes up your room,” Skonberg improvised these lyrics: “I get so mad when you mess up my room. Let me hear you sing it. I get so mad when you mess up my room. Well, I tell you what. I'm going to get you to clean it up. In fact, here's the broom. That's right.”
Over two days, more than 1,000 students in grades 3-5 attended the Kidz Bop Jazz Concert n USC Aiken's Etherredge Center.
Since its beginning, educational outreach has been an important part of the week-long Joye in Aiken arts festival. As part of the program, world-class musicians perform concerts, artist residencies and one-on-one master classes for students from Aiken County and beyond.
In the festival's first 10 years from 2009 to 2019, 450 artists performed at 200 outreach events for 31,517 students.
Joye in Aiken continues through Friday. For the complete schedule of concerts and events and ticket information, visit joyeinaiken.com.