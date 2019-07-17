Fourteen Aiken County Public Schools students recently received Martha Schofield Scholarships totaling more than $25,000.
The students and their awards are as follows:
T’Meira Brown, $1,850 to attend USC Columbia; T’Mya Brown, $1,850 to attend USC Columbia; Tamia Valentine, $2,000 to attend Claflin University; and Aiyana Holland, $1,850 to Lander University; Onyemachi Provost, $2,000 to attend USC Aiken; Kadarious Gallman, $1,850 to attend Winthrop University; Austin Emanuel, $1,850 to attend USC Aiken; Trevonté Green, $1,850 to attend Claflin University; MaKayla Harris, $1,850 to attend NC A&T State University; Antonio Hill, $1,850 to attend Clemson University; Jayla Jackson, $1,850 to attend USC Aiken; Michael Parrish, $1,850 to attend USC Aiken; Akira Salley, $1,850 to attend USC Upstate; and Joshua Gordon, $2,000 to attend Claflin University.
Through persistence and fundraising ability, a flourishing institution known as Schofield Normal and Industrial School evolved and was operated as both a boarding and a day school for Negro youth, according to the release.
After 82 years of operation, however, financing such a school “via” contributions became increasingly unrealistic, according to the release. The funds for the memorial trust represented the school endowment of about $80,000, which had remained under the control of the Schofield Board after school operations were terminated in 1950 when the school’s building and property were transferred to the Aiken County Board of Education for operation as a public school.
On Sept. 20, 1952, a resolution also was adopted by the Schofield Board placing the memorial fund with Trustees of Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of Friends as trustee. The resolutions provided that the income of the fund be used to assist in the education for one or more Negro boys and girls of character and ability.
The awards were to be awarded to students from the Schofield High School, or if not sufficient qualified applicants from that school, applicants from other high schools in Aiken County could be approved. The trust was established on an irrevocable basis.
Friends Fiduciary, as successor to Trustees of PYM, is the current trust for this fund and oversees the work of the Martha Schofield Distribution Committee, which operates out of Aiken. The committee reviews college scholarship requests each spring from students who have attended the Aiken County Public Schools.