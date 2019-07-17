Aiken County Public Schools' students recently received Martha Schofield Scholarships. Front row, from left, are T’Meira Brown, T’Mya Brown, Tamia Valentine and Aiyana Holland; back row, from left, are Onyemachi Provost, Kadarious Gallman, Austin Emanuel, and Trevonté Green. Not pictured are MaKayla Harris, Antonio Hill, Jayla Jackson, Michael Parrish, Akira Salley and Joshua Gordon.